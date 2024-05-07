Vote for the Austin-area girls high school athlete of the week

Round Rock's Jillian Bensman connects during an April 26 bi-district playoff game against Dripping Springs at Round Rock High School. The Tigers won 11-1 to advance to the area round of the state playoffs last week.

It's time to make your choice for the Covert Chevrolet Bastrop Austin-Area Girls Athlete of the Week for April 29-May 4. Smithville softball player Addison Otto was voted the top girls athlete of the week for April 22-27.

This week's list is made up of three softball players who led their teams to win in the state playoffs and two gold medalists at the UIL state track and field meet:

Isabel Conde De Frankenberg, Cedar Park track and field

Conde De Frankenberg won the gold medal in the Class 5A 800-meter run with a time of 2:07.10 and silver in the 1,600 with a time of 4:50.07 at the UIL state track and field meet.

Kaitlyn Cowan, Hays softball

Cowan had three hits, including a triple in the bottom of the seventh inning and scored the winning run as the Hawks beat San Antonio McCollum 7-6 in the Class 5A area round playoffs.

Valeria Feeney, Bowie softball

Feeney drove in six runs in two games as the Dawgs sept San Antonio East Central 5-0 and 10-6 in the Class 6A area round playoffs.

Makayla Mendoza, Liberty Hill softball

Mendoza had four hits, including two homeruns, and drove in five runs as the Panthers swept San Antonio Southwest 6-3 and 10-3 in the Class 5A area round playoffs.

Lily Muzzy, Georgetown track and field

Muzzy won the gold medal in the Class 5A triple jump at the UIL state track and field meet with a leap of 41-6.25 feet.

Vote before Friday's 4 p.m. deadline. Click on the image below to make your selection.

