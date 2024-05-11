Vols’ signee Brennon Seigler hits home run in state tournament game

Farragut High School defeated Central High School, 20-0, at John Heatherly Field in Farragut, Tennessee. Friday’s contest took place in the Region 2-4A state tournament in Tennessee.

2024 Tennessee baseball signee Brennon Seigler went 1-for-3 and hit a solo home run in Farragut’s win against Central.

Farragut (33-5) will host Oak Ridge High School in the Region 2-4A championship game on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 11 a.m. EDT.

Oak Ridge defeated Maryville, 7-1, in Friday’s other Tennessee state region tournament game.

Seigler committed to the Vols and head coach Tony Vitello as a high school freshman in Dec. 2020.

