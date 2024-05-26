Vols defeat Vanderbilt, advance to SEC title game

No. 1 seed Tennessee (49-11) defeated No. 8 seed Vanderbilt (38-22), 6-4, on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference Tournament semifinals.

The contest was an elimination game at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama.

Zander Sechrist (3-1) started for Tennessee and pitched six innings. He recorded five strikeouts. Sechrist totaled 80 pitches, including 57 strikes, against 23 batters.

Marcus Phillips pitched three innings in relief and earned his third save this season.

Tennessee totaled 10 hits against Vanderbilt, including a home run by Christian Moore.

Tennessee advances to the SEC Tournament championship game on Sunday against LSU. First pitch between the Vols and Tigers is slated for 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised by ESPN2.

