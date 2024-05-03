Vols’ commit Colton Denton hits three-run home run in district tournament

No. 1 seed Farragut High School (Farragut, Tennessee) defeated No. 4 seed Hardin Valley Academy (Knoxville, Tennessee), 16-3, Thursday in the second round of the District 4-4A Tournament at John Heatherly Field.

Colton Denton, a 2025 catching prospect and Tennessee commitment, went 1-for-1 for Hardin Valley. He hit a three-run home run in the third inning, accounting for all of Hardin Valley’s runs.

Farragut center fielder Brennon Seigler, a 2024 signee for the Vols, went 0-for-2 and recorded one run.

Farragut and Hardin Valley played for the TSSAA Class 4A state championship in 2023, with the Admirals prevailing to win a second consecutive class 4A title.

