Volcanoes are back in Vancouver, sprouting dreams

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Continuing to cheer on basketball standouts that have graduated from high school or finished up their college basketball days here in the Pacific Northwest has been something Southwest Washington and Portland residents have enjoyed for years.

Clark College in Vancouver was the home for sports fans of all ages to share in family-friendly entertainment when the International Basketball League showcased the Vancouver Volcanoes from 2005 to 2014 before the league ceased operations.



But now the Volcanoes have returned to the court.

And this season isn’t just about the product on the floor, but more about sharing the game with local youth and prioritizing the community.

While home games are now held at Clark College and Hudson’s Bay High School, the Volcanoes are representing the PNW in The Basketball League, also known as the TBL.



“The TBL is like minor league basketball, a level below the [NBA’s] G-league,” Vancouver’s assistant coach Porter Troupe explained.

“Guys that are on their last leg in basketball, trying to make something of themselves,” Troupe said, “these are the guys that had bad luck in college, or maybe had an injury at some point in their career and they’re trying to come back and regain their form, their name and rebuild their brand.”

And the Volcanoes organization isn’t just about giving their players opportunities but also about paying it forward in the community.



Troupe played for the volcanoes from 2006 to 2011. He also joins the staff this year as the Director of Youth Basketball.



“I really want to give back to the community, give back to the game that gave me everything, teach this game that I love and spread that love,” Porter said.

The Volcanoes host youth clinics every Saturday during the season at Marshall Center in Vancouver. To enroll your child to participate in the Volcanoes youth clinics you can click here.

One of the Volcanoes players you’ll find at the youth clinics is Clackamas High School alum Markus Golder, who has already found so much success on the court, especially locally.

Golder played a year at Portland State from 2019-20 after transferring from Valparaiso in the Missouri Valley Conference.



And he’s not done yet.



“I have a lot of goals and aspirations that I’m trying to achieve,” Golder said. “I feel like at some point they looked like they were going to be cut short, and the TBL and the Volcanoes gave me a great platform to continue to chase those.”



This season, Golder was the sole Volcano to earn TBL All-Star honors as he has helped Vancouver to one of the best records in the Pacific Northwest division.

Just a few days away from the All-star game!! Our Markus Golder will clearly have a massive game!!



Congrats and we are proud of you Markus!!



Represent Vancouver well this weekend in Indiana!! #TBLAllStar #Volcanoes #Vancouver #PortlandState #Indiana pic.twitter.com/KgkHbaB243 — Vancouver Volcanoes (@CouveVolcanoes) March 27, 2024

The Salem Capitals currently sit in the top spot in the PNW standings. But as the Volcanoes look to close out the season and take home the divisional crown, they’re going to do it as a family.



“Most importantly — we’re together,” Golder explained. “I think one through 15, we’re all leaders in our way, we’re all team captains, we all pick each other up and I think that’s what makes this team very special.”



There are still plenty of opportunities to check out a Volcanoes game this season. But, of course, what sets them apart from other semi-professional teams is that they will be out in the community all year round.

Catch the Volcanoes at Hudson’s Bay High School in their next home game on Saturday, April 27th as Vancouver hosts Great Falls Electric. Tip-of is set for 7 p.m.

