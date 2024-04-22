Virginia Tech’s Cattoor lifts PIT Trophy in Championship game

PORTSMOUTH, VA (WAVY) — The PIT was full of some of the best Senior stars in the college basketball scene.

Of that, we saw the likes of JMU’s TJ Bickerstaff and Virginia Tech’s Hunter Cattoor represent the Commonwealth colleges. In the championship game, Jani-King ended the tournament unbeaten after knocking off Portsmouth Partnership 75-68.

Cattoor dumped in 13 points in the win. Here’s what he had to say about the opportunity to play in front of NBA scouts.

“I love it. Everytime you can win a championship, it’s fun… As a kid I’ve always had dreams of playing in the NBA. You keep growing up, you make it to college, and now it’s here,” said Cattoor

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.