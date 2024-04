CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Cavaliers softballers are well on the way to having an historic season. One thing they can add to the list is getting a national ranking. UVA entered the Softball America top 25 rankings at number 24. It is the program’s first national ranking since 1995.

