Viral Video Shows a 4-Year-Old Black Boy Barely Escape Death at a Hockey Game

Screenshot: TikTok/@asiafromakron

Anyone can be a superhero if they’re at just the right place and time.

Over the weekend, Asia Davis took to TikTok to tell the story of how her 4-year-old son, Nasir, was nearly injured by a fast-moving puck during a hockey game they attended. But thanks to the heroics of a stranger she did not know, her son lives to tell the tale.

On April 11, Davis and her son went to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland to watch the hometown Cleveland Monsters take on the visiting Laval Rocket. The two were just spending quality time together taking in a normal American Hockey League (AHL) game like the hundreds of other fans at the arena.

But as the third period was coming to an end, something crazy happened.

Asia said in her TikTok video, “We’re watching the game. It’s getting real good. It’s getting hectic. Towards the end [of the] third period, there was a lot of fights. Ref got hit in the mouth. Stuff was going on.”

“Out of nowhere, this puck comes out of heaven, straight towards my son’s head.”

Asia shows a video of the puck flying out of the playing area in real time, and coming inches close to clocking her son in the face.

But thanks to the man sitting next to them, nothing happened to him.

tiktok-7357215875809692974

Asia added, “My son had chips of ice in his hair, okay? If you know anything about a hockey puck, it’s more dense than a baseball. That thing is a flying TBI [traumatic brain injury].”

According to Rink Result, a hockey puck could reach speeds of 100 miles per hour. If that were to hit a fully grown adult, let alone a 4-year-old boy, life-threatening injuries could occur.

To end her video, Asia said, “I feel sick when I think about it, because I have the reaction time of a sloth. This dude literally saved my son’s life. He prevented a life-changing event from happening. TikTok, I need your help finding this man.”

Thanks to the power of social media, team officials for the Cleveland Monsters were able to find 28-year-old Andrew Podolak and invite all three fans to their game on April 13 as special guests, according to News 5 Cleveland.

For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.