The Village of Savoy prepares for the Illinois Marathon | Meet the Mayor

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – First the first time ever, The Christie Clinic Illinois Marathon will be running through the village of Savoy. Having ran in the relay race in prior years, it was an opportunity President John Brown was all too happy to accept.

“So, when they (organizers) went to redraw the route,” Brown said on The Morning Show, “they reached out to the village to see if we’d be interested in having part of the marathon run to Savoy, and we were very excited about it.”

The race will start near Memorial Stadium and will loop throughout the Champaign-Urbana community. Towards the tail end, runners will utilize the bike path that runs through Savoy, passing by the Recreation Center and nearby cornfields.

“When you run that kind of miles or that many miles, it’s nice to have a break up of the scenery and kind of get you motivated and get your mind on other things other than the pain that you’re in.”

