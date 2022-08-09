Vikings WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette shows off hidden quarterback talent

If you make it to the NFL, you are likely an exceptional athlete.

The things that players in the league can do are often really impressive. Some are able to do backflips on a whim, while others end up playing multiple sports professionally. Deion Sanders and Bo Jackson are the best examples of this.

Training camp is a venue for players to have some fun and show off some of those skills. Earlier this week, Minnesota Vikings receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette did just that.

Showing off an accurate arm with some decent strength, Smith-Marsette hit the field goal crossbar, while casually flinging a pass from 40 yards out.

With that kind of talent, there might be some trick plays up coach Kevin O’Connell’s sleeve.

