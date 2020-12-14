The Vikings have a tryout with a kicker

Whether you’re an expert or just a casual fan, it was not very hard to see that the Vikings struggled in the kick game on Sunday against the Buccaneers.

Minnesota K Dan Bailey, a very consistent kicker historically speaking, has struggled throughout the 2020 NFL season. In Week 14, he kept his team out of the game, missing three field goals and one extra point.

For the Vikings, losing out on 10 points could lead to a defeat against many teams, let alone one as good as the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay did not look convincing in the victory, but Minnesota gave it the win and special teams is at least somewhat to blame.

Based on Bailey’s season, it would make sense for the Vikings to look for a different kicker. Here is Minnesota’s tryout, per the daily NFL transactions wire:

Vikings tryout list

