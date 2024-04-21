Vikings split doulbeheader with Walla Walla

Apr. 20—MOSES LAKE — Big Bend split Wednesday's doubleheader on the road against Walla Walla, winning the first game 11-5 before suffering a 10-6 loss to the Warriors.

After Walla Walla took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning of the opening game, Big Bend snatched the lead for good with a five-run top of the fifth inning. The Vikings added additional runs in the top of the fifth (two) and top of the seventh (four) innings to score 11 runs off of 13 hits. Pitcher Hayden Schooler got the start on the mound, surrendering four hits, five walks and striking out three batters. James Macrae stepped on the mound in relief, pitching four innings and surrendering three hits with no walks and three strikeouts.

Second baseman Rory Swanson, left fielder Gunner Graves, third baseman Oak Held and catcher Kyle Belich tied for a team-high in RBI with two apiece. Center fielder Roman Basurto had a team-high in hits with three in the win.

Walla Walla again scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning of the nightcap, but added four runs in the bottom of the second and another four runs in the bottom of the sixth to take a 10-2 lead over the Vikings, eventually riding out to a 10-6 win. The Warriors had 12 hits on the day, led by Moses Lake High School alum Zane Harden's three hits and four RBI. For the Vikings, Held led the team with two of the team's five hits while shortstop Tyson Laugen drove in all six runs on the day, including a grand slam in the top of the ninth inning.

"We have to find a way to get two," Big Bend head coach Chase Tunstall said in a release. "With us digging ourselves a hole early we have to make up ground and splits just aren't going to do it. We have to find a way to lock in for 18-plus innings and find a way to get it done. We are in must-win ball games for the remainder of the season as far as I am concerned. A sense of urgency has to be how we have to play each out for the remainder of the season if we want to play postseason baseball."

Big Bend hosted Walla Walla for a doubleheader Saturday, but scores were unavailable in time for press deadline.