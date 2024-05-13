Vikings sign TE Sammis Reyes following rookie minicamp tryout

The Minnesota Vikings have signed tight end Sammis Reyes following a tryout during this past weekend’s rookie minicamp. The team announced the signing on social media on Monday afternoon.

Reyes joins the Vikings by coming through the league’s International Player Pathway (IPP) Program. He will not count against the team’s 90-player roster limit heading into training camp.

He joins a tight end roster that includes T.J. Hockenson, Nick Muse, Josh Oliver, Trey Knox, and Johnny Mundt.

The Chilean tight end has appeared in 11 games in his career with one start dating back to 2021 with the Washington Football Team. He went undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft and has also played for the Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Reyes did retire from football in May of 2023 due to a concussion but was cleared by the Jaguars and released in February of 2024.

Sammis Reyes was also drafted in the fourth round of the 2021 Global CFL Draft by the Toronto Argonauts.

