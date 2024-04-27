Vikings select DL Levi Drake Rodriguez with 230th overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Minnesota Vikings have selected defensive lineman Levi Drake Rodriguez with the 232nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

According to the analysis by Shane Halam of Draft Countdown, the first step for Levi Drake Rodriguez is his money-making trait. Everything else in his arsenal needs some work but he has the physical traits with some speed that caught the eye of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah.

To the benefit of Drake Rodriguez, he will have plenty of talented defensive linemen to work with. Harrison Phillips, Jonathan Greenard, and fellow draft classmate Dallas Turner. If he can pick up just one thing from each of them, he should be a fun rotational piece on the defensive line.

The majority of these day-three picks from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah have proven to be head-scratchers to a point. Several other team needs have not been addressed thus far. Perhaps the team is loading up for a loaded UDFA signing class.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire