Vikings QB Kirk Cousins sheds light on an odd exchange between him and Mike Zimmer

Vikings kicker Greg Joseph hit a 54-yard, game-winning field goal as time expired Sunday, and after the kick went through the uprights, emotions ran high.

Just ask Mike Zimmer and Kirk Cousins. Cousins to Zimmer and the two shared a passionate exchange in the aftermath of the win. Some thought it was an argument, some that it was a loving embrace. Cousins cleared things up after the game:

“Oh, I was just celebrating with him. I was just fired up,” Cousins said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin.

So there you go, Vikings fans. The video that is circulating is just a passionate exchange, according to Cousins. Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune added that Cousins said: “You Like That?” That’s an old callback to when Cousins celebrated after he won a playoff game for Washington.

Here is an alternative angle of the exchange between the two:

The Vikings moved to 2-3 with the victory. Minnesota will try and get to .500 against Carolina on the road Sunday.