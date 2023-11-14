Vikings place Jordan Hicks on injured reserve

The Vikings placed linebacker Jordan Hicks on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

The team signed four-time Pro Bowl linebacker Anthony Barr to the practice squad to help replace Hicks. Barr spent eight seasons in Minnesota after the Vikings drafted him in the first round in 2014.

Hicks spent two nights in a local hospital after developing compartment syndrome in his right leg Sunday. He underwent an immediate procedure to relieve pressure and swelling in his shin.

He posted a statement on social media after being released from the hospital Tuesday.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me the past few days and for all of your continued prayers," Hicks wrote. "The surgery was a huge success and I’m grateful for all of the doctors, nurses and medical staff who treated me. Looking forward to getting back out there with the guys soon!"

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores said Hicks is "in good spirits."

"It's a big loss to put it bluntly," Flores said, via Andrew Krammer of the Star-Tribune.

The Vikings also announced they signed running back Myles Gaskin to the practice squad Tuesday. They released defensive lineman Michael Dogbe from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Gaskin has played one game with the Vikings and one with the Rams this season, seeing eight total special teams snaps.

In his five-year career, Gaskin has 462 touches for 2,056 yards and 13 touchdowns.