Vikings GM doesn’t see a ‘bad ending’ to Justin Jefferson negotiations

The Minnesota Vikings want to see Justin Jefferson in their uniform for the foreseeable future, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah believes that can happen.

When speaking to KFAN1003 on Thursday, the Vikings General Manager discussed the Justin Jefferson contract negotiations and expressed his optimism regarding the talks between the two parties.

“I will say that, yeah, I don’t view this as stressful at all, and I don’t personally think there’s going to be a bad ending. Obviously, you get to this place where you get talking about a unique talent, a unique player, a unique competitor, and an organization that wants to make right by him.”

Adofo-Mensah’s optimism has been high for a while now. From the team not including Jefferson’s name in any trade negotiations to admitting he deserves a “whole month” to celebrate his new contract, they have made it clear he is the star of this franchise, and he will be rewarded as such.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah made it clear by stating”I don’t personally think there’s going to be a bad ending…” What more do you need to hear if you are a Vikings fan?

Get your champagne or sparkling grape juice ready.

