Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Iowa CB Cooper DeJean

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Cooper DeJean

Alabama

Height-6010

Weight-207 lbs

Third-year junior

5-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 120 tackles, 85 solo, 5.0 tackles for loss, 13 passes defended, 7 interceptions, 4 total touchdowns

Games watched: Wisconsin 2023, Penn State 2023, Michigan State 2023

Strengths

USA Today Sports

The first thing that stands out about DeJean is the athleticism. He can move with ease and has the speed to play with anyone.

Technically, DeJean is a sound defender. Keeps his knees bent, allowing him to move any direction that is needed. He stays in phase with the receiver really well at the beginning on the route and doesn’t get flustered.

While in phase, he attacks the ball when it’s in the air. Has 13 pass breakups over the last two seasons with seven interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns in 2022.

Was a borderline lockdown cornerback in 2023. DeJean only allowed 20 catches on 46 targets for 194 yards and no touchdowns with a passer rating allowed of 37.8.

Is a dynamic punt returner. Had one return touchdown in 2023 and another controversially called back against Minnesota due to a “fake fair catch.”

Weaknesses

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Has a tendency to get beat on stop routes and comebacks. Doesn’t explode forward when the receiver makes his break. Not 100% sure if that’s a technique thing that was taught or if he just doesn’t quite have the awareness to get back.

Displays stiff hips, especially in man coverage. Can get taken advantage of in man coverage by nuanced route runners.

Overall is great with the ball in the air, but struggles to track the ball with his back to the quarterback. Needs to get more comfortable turning his head and seeing the ball.

Overview

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Man 8.1/10 Zone 8.5/10 Hips/Fluidity 7.9/10 Recognition 13.2/15 Quickness 8.2/10 Run Support 8.8/10 Speed 8.5/10 Recovery 8.2/10 Tackling 4.3/5 Ball Skills 8.5/10 Grade 84.2/100 Second Round

DeJean is a talented player but there are some real concerns about how good he will be in man coverage with the stiffness in his lower half. DeJean is likely to thrive in a zone-heavy scheme that will allow him to attack downhill and be aggressive.

SKOL Search

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire