Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: Penn State EDGE Chop Robinson

Background

Chop Robinson

Penn State

Transfer from Maryland

Height-6030

Weight-254 lbs

Third-year junior

5-Star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 60 tackles, 43 solo, 20.0 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, 3 passes defended, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Games watched: Ohio State 2022, Ohio State 2023, Michigan 2023, Iowa 2023

Strengths

First thing that pops off the tape is explosivenss. Robinson has incredible get off on the ball. He is an explosive athlete that can beat you inside and outside.

Not only is Robinson explosive but he has the strength to be successful as well. He can slide in as a 5T/4i and hold a double team in the run game to allow. Has powerful hands to knock offensive lineman off balance and generate pressure for any allignment.

Bend is a net positive for Robinson. He pairs it well with his explosive get off on the ball and can run around offensive tackles with ease.

Has alignment versatility. He can play from a wide nine to standing up in the A-gap without hesitation. Is also comfortable dropping into coverage, something Penn State had him doing frequently.

Weaknesses

Pass rush plan isn’t the most defined with Robinson. He relies a little bit too much on his explosiveness and lacks the instincts right now to effectively counter consistently.

Hands can be active but it’s not something you see with consistency. Need to keep up that same energy throughout the game.

Length has caused Robinson problems. When he can’t get into or around the blocker, his effectiveness is severely limited. Same thing in the running game. Robinson knows how to stack blockers but doesn’t do a great job shedding.

Overview

Bend 9.2/10 Quickness/Burst 14.7/15 Finesse 3.5/5 Power 4.2/5 Counters 8.0/10 Awareness 8.6/10 Run Defense 8.4/10 Versatility 9.4/10 Size/Length 14.1/15 Tackling 8.2/10 Grade 88.3/100 First Round

The fascinating aspect about Robinson is that he’s not a finished product whatsoever. The athleticism, size and power are all legit but the little things from a technical standpoint need some developing. Where he goes and how he gets utilized will be pivotal with his versatility and athletic ability.

