Vikings 2024 NFL draft scouting report: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Welcome to SKOL Search!

This series will be your guide to the 2024 draft class. From scouting reports to mock drafts and exploring different scenarios, we will be covering the NFL draft and the future of the Minnesota Vikings from all angles.

The focus of the draft class in this space will be on the Vikings’ major needs at quarterback, running back, defensive line and edge rusher. We will also focus on wide receiver since it’s a loaded class and an increased chance to get a Stefon Diggs-type steal in the later rounds.

The Vikings are slated to have 9 picks going into the NFL draft and they need to make the most out of them.

Background

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Thomas Jr.

LSU

Height-6040

Weight-205 lbs

Third-year Junior

4-star recruit per 247 Sports

Stats: 176 targets, 127 receptions, 1,897 yards, 14.9 YPR, 24 touchdowns, 4 rush, 58 yards, 1 touchdown

Games watched: Michigan State 2023, Notre Dame 2023, Michigan 2023

Strengths

USA Today Sports

Thomas looks like a prototypical X receiver and plays like it too. He plays physically and it shows up in multiple facets, including run blocking. Get his hands under the shoulder pads and drives defenders out of the play.

His size doesn’t slow him down. Thomas has borderline game-breaking speed and that is emphasized early by exploding off of the line of scrimmage. He can outrun the fastest players in open space and eats up yards quickly.

Route running has some nuance. When going vertical, Thomas displays some varied tempo in his routes, allowing him to create more separation with his breaks. Shows the ability to attack the blind spot and use it to create separation.

Weaknesses

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Despite being such a fast football player, Thomas doesn’t always play like it. Some plays show Thomas moving very sluggish. Is it a college offense thing where he’s a decoy or are there concerns? I lean toward the former but it’s a concern.

Isn’t the smoothest lateral athlete. Turns look to be labored and show stiff hips when breaking and snapping off routes.

Physical play isn’t his forte, despite how his physique would suggest. He shows flashes to fight through contact but it isn’t consistent.

Overview

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Hands 8.4/10 Release 8.2/10 Route Running 12.6/15 Separation 13.5/15 Contested Catches 8.3/10 Tracking 8.1/10 Body Control 8.0/10 YAC Ability 8.8/10 Agility 8.1/10 Grade 84.0/100 Second Round

There is a lot to like with Thomas but the concerns are real. He shows incredible speed for a player his size and can dominate after the catch, but that only comes in waves and isn’t consistent. Why is that? It’s a genuine question from me because I cannot answer it strictly from the film. If you can harness the great and keep it consistent, Thomas could be one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League. If not, there is real bust potential. Getting to a good situation with the proper staff is important.

SKOL Search

[lawrence-auto-related count=5 category=595424667]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire