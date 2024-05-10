Viking baseball team beats Mabel-Canton
May 9—The Hayfield baseball team beat Mabel-Canton (4-7 overall) 9-7 in Mabel Wednesday.
Kael Steele scored the pitching win for Hayfield (10-5 overall) while Eric Bermea knocked in two runs.
Hayfield pitching: Kael Steele (W) 5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 3 BB, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 K
Hayfield hitting: Jack Thoe, 1-for-2, 2 R; Rylan Nelsen, 1-for-3, RBI; Aidan Nelson, 1-for-2, RBI; Eric Bermea, 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; Isaac Nelson, 1-for-1, R; Corbin Krueger, 1-for-3, R; Kael Steele, 1-for-3, R; Layne Nelson, 2-for-2, RBI