Your views on Sunday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Sunday's match between Bournemouth and Brighton.

Here are some of your answers:

Bournemouth fans

Mark: Wow Andoni, what a job you have done! Some doubted you in the early days, but most knew that you would turn it around. Our best ever Premier League points return, after no wins in the first nine games, and we still have three more games to play. The future is bright, the future is Andoni. Take a bow, we all love you.

Boessli: Many doubted Iraola when he first got here but he has now proven himself to be a very astute manager. I think the supporters have gone from "why did we get him in?" to "don't let him go". Bournemouth could have been looking at a European spot if we were able start the season as we are finishing it.

Keith: I never understood why Travers was dropped. Neto has pulled off some great saves but he is very unpredictable with the ball at his feet and punches too often, rather than catching the ball. Overall, Travers is more dependable, in my opinion.

Katie: I could not be prouder of these boys. Little old Bournemouth proving everyone wrong, every week. To have so many players missing and still produce a performance like that is immense. We have smashed our highest ever points tally with games left. I love this team.

Brighton fans

Trevor: Brighton would be playing in the Championship next year if their current form was occurring at the start of the season. There are lots of injuries and disruptive rumours surrounding Roberto de Zerbi. Selling off many of our key players might have been necessary to balance the books but, on a sporting balance, that was not the right choice. Brighton must rebuild during the summer.

Bob: Our season has slowly imploded. The players look tired and of low morale. Roberto de Zerbi needs to change our tactics of playing out from the back. All of the teams have cottoned on to this and look forward to playing us, because we are so easy to score against. I cannot wait for this season to finish. Hopefully we finish higher than 15th.

Steve: European football and a 12-man strong injury list would have challenged most Premier League squads but, when you consider that Brighton's 'reserves' are either injury-prone or teenagers, it comes as no surprise that the performances have nosedived in 2024. Roma started the rot, then Luton and Manchester City, and now Bournemouth are just emphasising it. Quality beats quantity.

Matthew: Injuries or no injuries, what this season has shown is that De Zerbi has no plan B and cannot encourage or nurture young talent. His tactics are exceptional when he has a full squad, but he has shown himself to be too reliant on his best players, which has caused injuries. The manner of our drop in form has to stop with him. It's relegation form and it's concerning.