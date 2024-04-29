Your views on Saturday's game

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Saturday's match between Everton and Brentford.

Here are some of your answers:

Everton fans

Lee: It wasn't a good game to watch, but it was what we needed to carry on in the Premier League. There needs to be a massive change in our identity as a team next season. If we keep the same squad and management, the same things will happen! We need a clean slate and new quality personnel.

Lucy: It wasn't the most beautiful game of football that I've ever witnessed from these boys, but I don't believe that is the most important aspect of our play at the moment. It's clear that all members of the team hold passion for our club and it makes me proud to be a member. Onwards and upwards I say - let the deductions spur us on.

Michael: We were great in defence. The need for a quality midfield and a couple of forwards is obvious. Jack Harrison is lacklustre at times and he seems to lack confidence. It's not just him, 19-year-old Youssef Chermiti needs a lot more experience as well. He makes mistakes and holds back too much. There are a couple of players that are like puppets with uncoordinated legs.

Mike: To achieve safety with three games to go, with a points deduction and this squad, is some feat. Dyche deserves immense credit because quite often the bench consists of two goalkeepers and two untried youngsters. Add to that the injuries and I doubt many managers could hold it together under the pressures he has had to deal with. He has earned the right to take us forward!

Brentford fans

Paul: We played like a team that was safe. I don't quite understand why Thomas Frank didn't start the same 11 players that beat Luton. I think Keane Lewis-Potter and Mikkel Damsgaard can count themselves very unlucky. Toney's heart isn't with the club anymore, he was poor and Wissa isn't the same player when he plays. Toney's value is dropping in every game he plays in.

Ralph: If it wasn't for Jordan Pickford, this game would have probably ended at least a draw or possibly an away win!