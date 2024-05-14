Vido: UFC champ Alex Pereira shows off English, cracks a smile in new Topps commercial

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira couldn’t keep his stoic face in a new Topps commercial.

Pereira is the main character in collectible trading cards company Topps’ commercial for their UFC Chrome line. Not only does Pereira (10-2 MMA, 7-1 UFC) smile, but he shows off some of his English, which he never even tries to attempt in media appearances.

Check out the commercial in the video below:

Imagine going to your local card shop and seeing ALEX PEREIRA behind the counter… pic.twitter.com/Oek3OZR9MJ — Topps (@Topps) May 13, 2024

From a main event to a main character, Pereira is fresh off a title defense when he knocked out Jamahal Hill in Round 1 of the UFC 300 headliner in April. In just 12 UFC fights, “Poatan” has emerged as one of the biggest stars in the UFC as a two-division champion, with notable wins over former champs Sean Strickland, Israel Adesanya, Jan Blachowicz, Jiri Prochazka, and now Hill.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie