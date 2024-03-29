Advertisement

Video: Watch Friday’s UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonial weigh-ins live on MMA Junkie (4 p.m. ET)

MMA Junkie Staff

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – UFC on ESPN 54 ceremonial fighter weigh-ins take place Friday, and you can catch a live video stream of the proceedings here on MMA Junkie at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT).

The weigh-ins take place at Boardwalk Hall. The same venue hosts Saturday’s event (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN+). In addition to the video stream above, you can check out the early and official UFC on ESPN 54 weigh-in results from earlier in the day.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC on ESPN 54.

