Video: UFC standout Paddy Pimblett spars internet troll, and it goes exactly how you’d expect

Paddy Pimblett is settling differences in the old fashioned way.

The UFC standout called an internet troll to a fight after getting heckled for a good while on social media. Surprisingly, the troll accepted and went to Pimblett’s (20-3 MMA, 4-0 UFC) gym in Liverpool, England, to throw down.

Pimblett gave him a warm welcome, turned on the camera, laced up the gloves and gave the fellow a good beat down. Following two rounds of fighting, the troll said no more and the pain ended. Pimblett gave him some money for building up the courage to fight him and then sent him his way.

You can watch the video above.

Pimblett is coming off a closely contested split decision win over Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 earlier this month. Although the British fighter received much criticism, he still managed to keep his unbeaten record in the UFC and extend his winning streak to six in a row.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie