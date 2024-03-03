Video: UFC alum Chase Sherman folds Alex Nicholson with violent KO at Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA

The Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA co-main event Saturday between two UFC alumni ended in violent, highlight-reel fashion.

In dire need of a win, Chase Sherman flattened Alex Nicholson in the co-main event at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla. The win was his second in as many combat sports appearance for Sherman since his UFC release.

A left hand stopped Nicholson’s brain processing and toppled him to the canvas, his neck awkwardly propped up. Sherman landed a few follow-up punches, but the damage was already done.

Check out the brutal knockout below:

Chase Sherman sleeps Alex Nicholson!!

Sherman, 34, had two stints with the UFC. He was released from the promotion in mid-2023 after losses in six out of seven. He debuted in bareknuckle MMA in November when he defeated Bellator alumnus Carl Seumanutafa by first-round TKO.

Nicholson, 33, has become a staple of the bareknuckle MMA scene following his PFL departure at the conclusion of the 2019 season. Nicholson also competed in the UFC four times and compiled a 1-3 record.

The up-to-the-minute Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA results include:

Chase Sherman def. Alex Nicholson via knockout (punches) – Round 1, 3:57

Handesson Ferreira def. Karl Roberson via unanimous decision

TJ Brown def. Joshua Weems via submission (arm-triangle choke) – Round 2, 0:22

Jesse Ronson def. Anthony Njokuani via submission (kimura) – Round 1, 2:46

Brandon Jenkins def. Tyler Hill via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 2:12

Anvar Boynazarov def. Marlon Gonzales via knockout (knee and punches) – Round 1, 0:13

Joe Penafiel def. Charles Bennett via TKO (ground-and-pound) – Round 3, 3:49

