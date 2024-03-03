Advertisement
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream video: Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

Nolan King
·1 min read

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is back with a former UFC heavyweight champion atop the card.

The eight-fight event takes place Saturday at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., with a handful of notable names throughout the card – and you can watch it live and free here at MMA Junkie.

Check out the live stream above and full results below:

  • Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher – for heavyweight title

  • Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman

  • Handesson Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson

  • TJ Brown vs. Joshua Weems

  • Anthony Njokuani vs. Jesse Ronson

  • Tyler Hill vs. Brandon Jenkins

  • Anvar Boynazarov vs. Marlon Gonzales

  • Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel

