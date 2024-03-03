Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream video: Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher

Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is back with a former UFC heavyweight champion atop the card.

The eight-fight event takes place Saturday at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., with a handful of notable names throughout the card – and you can watch it live and free here at MMA Junkie.

Check out the live stream above and full results below:

Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher – for heavyweight title

Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman

Handesson Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson

TJ Brown vs. Joshua Weems

Anthony Njokuani vs. Jesse Ronson

Tyler Hill vs. Brandon Jenkins

Anvar Boynazarov vs. Marlon Gonzales

Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel

