Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA live stream video: Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher
Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA is back with a former UFC heavyweight champion atop the card.
The eight-fight event takes place Saturday at Kia Center in Orlando, Fla., with a handful of notable names throughout the card – and you can watch it live and free here at MMA Junkie.
Check out the live stream above and full results below:
Junior Dos Santos vs. Alan Belcher – for heavyweight title
Alex Nicholson vs. Chase Sherman
Handesson Ferreira vs. Karl Roberson
TJ Brown vs. Joshua Weems
Anthony Njokuani vs. Jesse Ronson
Tyler Hill vs. Brandon Jenkins
Anvar Boynazarov vs. Marlon Gonzales
Charles Bennett vs. Joe Penafiel