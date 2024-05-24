New video shows arrest of world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler

The Louisville Police Department have released new video that shows the moment golfer Scottie Scheffler was arrested outside the Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scheffler was arrested ahead of the second round of the PGA Championship last Friday (17 May) after he tried to drive around traffic congestion outside the club, which was caused by a fatal accident in the area that morning.

The officer who arrested the world number one golfer last week has been disciplined for not activating his body-worn camera during the incident, Kentucky police said on Thursday 23 May.

Louisville Metro Police Department chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said arresting officer Bryan Gillis broke policy and has since received “corrective action” for not turning on his camera.