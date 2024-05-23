Video reaction: What does Gegard Mousasi’s Bellator release say about state of PFL merger?

Gegard Mousasi’s saga with the PFL brass took a significant step Thursday when the company announced it has released the former champion from his Bellator contract.

Mousasi (49-9-2) first vocalized his frustrations with his situation more than a month ago when he told MMA Junkie his career wasn’t being handled in good faith, from potential matchup opportunities to properly honoring his contract and more.

He has become increasingly disgruntled since then, and Wednesday, Mousasi told “The MMA Hour” that legal action could be in play. Less than 24 hours later, the PFL posted a statement announcing his Bellator release.

What does this development tell us about the status of the PFL-Bellator merger? MMA Junkie reporters Mike Bohn and Nolan King discuss the latest at length in the video above.

Gegard Mousasi, left, vs. Lyoto Machida

Gegard Mousasi

Gegard Mousasi is perhaps one of the most under-appreciated fighters in MMA history. At only 34, Mousasi already has competed in more than 50 pro fights and has won titles in nearly every major organization except the UFC. The UFC title may have alluded him, but the former kickboxer has won the Bellator middleweight title, Dream middleweight and light heavyweight titles, Cage Warriors 185-pound title and the Strikeforce 205-pound title.

Gegard Mousasi vs. Douglas Lima

Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter, Bellator 264

Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards

Gegard Mousasi, right, and Thales Leites

Apr 8, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Chris Weidman (red gloves) competes against Gerard Mousasi (blue gloves)…

Apr 8, 2017; Buffalo, NY, USA; Chris Weidman (red gloves) competes against Gerard Mousasi (blue gloves) during UFC 210 at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Hoffman-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie