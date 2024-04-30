Video: What’s next for Mike Perry after KnuckleMania 4 KO win?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” our panel reacts to Mike Perry’s big win over Thiago Alves, along with the big news that UFC star Conor McGregor is now part owner of BKFC.

This past Saturday, Perry – arguably the biggest star in BKFC – knocked out Alves in the main event of KnuckleMania 4 to continue his rise in stardom following his UFC exit in 2021. On that same card, it was announced that McGregor has invested in the promotion, and he’s now part owner of BKFC.

What does this all mean for the leading brand of bareknuckle boxing?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King, Farah Hannoun, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia react to the results and big news from KnuckleMania 4.

Watch their discussion in the video above and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube or in podcast form.

Keith Richardson def. Cody Vidal at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Tommy Aaron def. Richard Brooks at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Tommy Aaron def. Richard Brooks at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

Vincent Familari def. Fernando Gonzalez at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Daniel Alvarez def. Victor Rosas at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Daniel Alvarez def. Victor Rosas at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

Daniel Alvarez def. Victor Rosas at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (3)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Andrew Angelcor def. Ruben Warr at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Andrew Angelcor def. Ruben Warr at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

Andrew Angelcor def. Ruben Warr at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (3)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan ruled a unanimous draw at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan ruled a unanimous draw at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

David Diaz vs. Shane Jordan ruled a unanimous draw at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (3)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Crystal Pittman def. Sydney Smith at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Crystal Pittman def. Sydney Smith at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Julian Lane def. Evgeny Kurdanov at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Alfredo Angulo def. Jeremiah Riggs at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Ben Rothwell def. Todd Duffee at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

Ben Rothwell def. Todd Duffee at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Ring Girls at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Mick Terrill def. Lorenzo Hunt at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Mick Terrill def. Lorenzo Hunt at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

David Feldman and Nate Diaz at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania 4

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship

Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (2)

Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (3)

Mike Perry def. Thiago Alves at BKFC KnuckleMania 4 (4)

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie