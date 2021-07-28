Video: What needs to happen for Paige VanZant now that’s she’s 0-2 in BKFC?

Paige VanZant made big news when she left the UFC and turned to the world of bareknuckle boxing.

But this past Friday, she lost her second fight under the BKFC banner, and that left a lot of critics wondering just what she should do next if she can’t pick up wins in this phase of her career.

Our “Spinning Back Clique” host John Morgan asked this week’s panel of George Garcia, Mike Bohn and Nolan King just what needs to happen for VanZant now that she’s 0-2 in the bareknuckle game.

Check out that topic in the video above, and don’t miss the full episode below.

