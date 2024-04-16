Video: Should Max Holloway go back to 145 or stay at 155 after BMF title win?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to Max Holloway’s insane KO win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Holloway arguably made the biggest statement on Saturday night, as the former UFC featherweight champion moved up a weight class and knocked out Gaethje in brutal fashion, with one second remaining in the fight, to win the BMF title. It was a massive victory for the Hawaiian and one that opens up many possibilities.

So, should Holloway drop back down to featherweight and look to challenge champion Ilia Topiria? Or should he stay at lightweight and chase his second division title?

MMA Junkie’s Brian “Goze” Garcia, Danny Segura, Mike Bohn, and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia discuss Holloway’s big win and where he should go next.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie