Video: Karate Combat 45 LIVE STREAM: Luke Rockhold vs. Joe Schilling

Danny Segura
·1 min read

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N76GjplEdhc LIVE Karate Combat 45

Karate Combat 45 is streaming live from Dubai and you can watch the full card for free on MMA Junkie in the video above.

At the top of the bill, Karate Combat 45 features a bout between former UFC champion Luke Rockhold and former GLORY Kickboxing and Bellator fighter Joe Schilling.

Additionally on the 12-bout card, jiu-jitsu star Craig Jones takes on UFC welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov in a grappling match, and former Bellator fighter Raymond Daniels takes on Eddie Farrell.

Below is the full line-up of the event.

  • Luke Rockhold vs. Joe Schilling

  • Luiz Rocha vs. Myrza-Bek TeBuev

  • Eddie Farrell vs. Raymond Daniels

  • Vitalii Dubina vs. Edgar Skrivers

  • Rana Singh vs. Shahzaib Rind

  • Himanshu Kaushik vs. Uloomi Karim

  • Pawan Gupta vs. Rizwan Ali

  • Adam Noi vs. Ali Motamed

  • Huang Shuai Lu vs. Ali Zainfar

  • Craig Jones vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov

  • Kaynan Duarte vs. Pouya Rahmani

  • Zayed Alkatheeri vs. Osamah Almarwai

