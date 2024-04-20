Video: Karate Combat 45 LIVE STREAM: Luke Rockhold vs. Joe Schilling
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N76GjplEdhc LIVE Karate Combat 45
Karate Combat 45 is streaming live from Dubai and you can watch the full card for free on MMA Junkie in the video above.
At the top of the bill, Karate Combat 45 features a bout between former UFC champion Luke Rockhold and former GLORY Kickboxing and Bellator fighter Joe Schilling.
Additionally on the 12-bout card, jiu-jitsu star Craig Jones takes on UFC welterweight Rinat Fakhretdinov in a grappling match, and former Bellator fighter Raymond Daniels takes on Eddie Farrell.
Below is the full line-up of the event.
Luke Rockhold vs. Joe Schilling
Luiz Rocha vs. Myrza-Bek TeBuev
Eddie Farrell vs. Raymond Daniels
Vitalii Dubina vs. Edgar Skrivers
Rana Singh vs. Shahzaib Rind
Himanshu Kaushik vs. Uloomi Karim
Pawan Gupta vs. Rizwan Ali
Adam Noi vs. Ali Motamed
Huang Shuai Lu vs. Ali Zainfar
Craig Jones vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov
Kaynan Duarte vs. Pouya Rahmani
Zayed Alkatheeri vs. Osamah Almarwai