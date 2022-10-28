VIDEO: Jake Paul, Anderson Silva make weight for main event

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is now official.

Both fighters made weight for their 187-pound fight Saturday. Paul came in at 186.5, while Silva registered 186.1 on the scale Friday at Desert Diamond Arena near Phoenix.

Watch Paul and Silva and their trips to the scale in the video above.

The two are set to compete in an eight-round professional boxing bout at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Paul vs. Silva headlines the event. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET/6p.m. PT on Showtime pay-per-view.

For complete coverage of the card, check out MMA Junkie’s event page for Paul vs. Silva.

