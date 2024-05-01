Video: HyunSung Park out of UFC 302 after accident in gym leads to knee ligament rupture

Flyweight HyunSung Park won’t fight at UFC 302 after he suffered an injury during a recent training session.

Tuesday, Park (9-0 MMA, 2-0 UFC) announced his withdrawal from the June 1 event at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. and shared a video of how he sustained the injury in the gym. Park revealed he suffered a torn knee ligament as a result of the accident.

“During the sparring preparation for this UFC 302, I collided with a colleague I trained with from an invisible angle because of the wind,” Park wrote on Instagram. “My knee was pushed too much inward and the internal ligament of my right knee ruptured, so I was unable to get out for this ufc 302. Sorry to everyone who helped this match.”

Park was scheduled to fight Andre Lima (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) on the prelims. Promotional newcomer Nyamjargal Tumendemberel (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), nicknamed “Art of Knockout, replaces Park, a person with knowledge of the matchup informed MMA Junkie on Tuesday after an initial report by Eurosport NL.

The latest UFC 302 lineup now includes:

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier – for lightweight title

Paulo Costa vs. Sean Strickland

Roman Dolidze vs. opponent TBA

Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov

Joselyne Edwards vs. Ailin Perez

Bassil Hafez vs. Mickey Gall

Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Jake Matthews vs. Phil Rowe

Andre Lima vs. Nyamjargal Tumendemberel

Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Alex Morono vs. Niko Price

Tatsuro Taira vs. Joshua Van

