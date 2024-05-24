Video: Ex-UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy goes limp into ropes in KO loss

For those in the anti-Greg Hardy camp, Thursday’s news and highlight might feel a little like an early birthday gift or something.

Hardy, a former UFC heavyweight and ex-NFL All-Pro defensive end, was knocked out and fell limp into the ropes against Patrick Mailata from Samoa at a Team Combat League event.

Check out the footage (via X) below:

Greg Hardy just got slept 😳 pic.twitter.com/kXXcaMmsJc — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 24, 2024

Hardy, who entered the UFC in January 2019 after a developmental deal through Dana White’s Contender Series, had his final UFC fight in March 2022. A first-round TKO loss to Serghei Spivac capped a three-fight skid, and Hardy wasn’t re-signed after finishing his contract.

Since departing the UFC, Hardy has continued to compete in combat sports. Not counting his Team Combat League appearances, which are considered exhibitions, Hardy is 3-0 as a boxer. He also tried his hand at bareknuckle boxing this in February 2023, when he was finished by Josh Watson in the second round at BKFC: Knucklemania 3.

Hardy’s time in the NFL before he moved into the combat sports world was marked with controversy, including domestic violence charges and a subsequent suspension.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie