Video: Ex-Bellator title challenger Alejandra Lara bloodies opponent in first-round TKO win

Alejandra Lara’s started her post-Bellator career chapter on the right foot.

The former Bellator title challenger picked up a first-round TKO win in her first bout since her release from that promotion earlier this year following its acquisition by the PFL.

Lara (10-7) made a bloody mess of Gisela Luna (5-2), mounting her and landing ground-and-pound until the referee had no choice but to call the fight. The official stoppage came at the 1:39 mark of Round 1 in Combate Global main event in Miami on Saturday.

You can watch Lara’s finish in the video below:

Alejandra Lara TKO1 Gisela Luna #CombateGlobal pic.twitter.com/bLJo6uisER — Neo Vale Tudo (@NeoValeTudo) May 12, 2024

Lara never got the chance to debut for the PFL. She was released from the promotion on the heels of a four-fight Bellator skid, which she snapped Saturday. Lara’s defeats all came by decision, with including two split decisions.

Lara was well known under the Bellator banner for her flashy and creative entrances and costumes at weigh-ins, along with her gutsy, 2018 title performance against then-strawweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane.

