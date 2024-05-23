Video: Dustin Poirier, the Bud Light Genie and an alien walk into a bar …

Dustin Poirier for Bud Light

Ahead of UFC 302, one of the headliners is getting a push from a blue chip sponsor.

Dustin Poirier (30-8 MMA, 22-7 UFC), who challenges lightweight champion Islam Makhachev (25-1 MMA, 14-1 UFC) for the title next week, stars in a new commercial for Bud Light, which is the UFC’s official beer sponsor.

In “The Walkout” 30-second ad spot, a group of friends in a bar asks the Bud Light Genie to grant them wishes. One man becomes tall. One gets an alien to join the party. And a third woman asks for Poirier to hang out with them.

After a flash of light and a little rip/bleed/demon/potato bug (hi, Patton), Poirier appears at the bar ready for a big night. The group joins him when he walks out of the tunnel in a packed arena to watch the fights from the Anthony Kiedis seats.

To go along with the spot, fans can enter a giveaway to win a trip to UFC 302, where the winner and a guest will not only be on stage with Poirier at the ceremonial weigh-ins at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., next Friday, but will walk out with Poirier and his team for the UFC 302 main event June 1. Front-row seats with the Bud Light Genie and other perks come with the prize package. Fans north of 21 can enter the giveaway through Bud Light’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

“I’m stoked to have Bud Light back in my corner so we can give one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime UFC experience,” Poirier said in a news release. “With incredible front-row seats alongside the Bud Light Genie and epic access before and after the fight, we’re making it easy to enjoy UFC 302 all weekend long.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 302.

