Video: Conor McGregor parties in Dublin six weeks before UFC 303

UFC 303 is six weeks away, but that hasn’t stopped Conor McGregor from being Conor McGregor.

Although his June 29 battle vs. Michael Chandler looms large, McGregor partied alongside fiancee Dee Devlin at his Black Forge Inn in Dublin while EDM artists Marc Kinchen and Belters Only performed.

“Stocky tills at @theblackforgeinn,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in which he showed off his watch. “Quarter past 2 in the mornin ye hahahaaha.”

In a recent Duelbits live stream, McGregor mentioned a self-imposed alcohol consumption ban, which he said had been successful for the past six weeks.

While his Forged Irish Stout and Proper No. Twelve brands were front and center, it did not appear any of the clips showed McGregor actively drinking alcohol.

Scroll below to see clips and photos of McGregor’s night out.

Conor McGregor was on that Ryan Garcia training regimen this weekend 😭 pic.twitter.com/QASY2TKYFB — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 26, 2024

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 303.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie