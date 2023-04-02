Victor Wembanyama stuns with putback dunk of his own missed step-back 3-pointer

Victor Wembanyama is unlike any NBA prospect we've seen. This would likely still be true even if the 7-foot-4 French center never attempted a 3-pointer.

Sunday, the 19-year-old stunned in Metropolitans 92’s game against A.S. Monaco Basket when he created a major play. Webanyama shook his defender with a series of moves, missed a step-back 3 and then quickly followed up with the putback dunk.

Wemby got his own rebound for the jam 😳



Following your shot is important in the league, but its rare to see a player of Wembanyama's stature go back up so quickly and then take off from the middle of the paint.

Regardless of how the draft order shakes out, there's a pretty clear consensus on who will be selected with No. 1 pick, even if the "Tanking for Wemby" campaign has appeared to slow down for some teams.

Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek has consistently listed Wembanyama at the top of her mock drafts and the Detroit Pistons (16-61) continue to be his most likely landing spot. G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson has also been a constant second, though the No. 3 spot offers some variation. Alabama shooting wing Brandon Miller is expected to be highly sought after and recently declared for the draft.

Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92 forward Victor Wembanyama is already a star. (USA TODAY Sports)

Wembanyama scored 20 points in the loss on Sunday. Across 27 games, he is averaging 21 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists with no signs of shutting down ahead of the draft.