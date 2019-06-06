Vic Fangio's fun-filled field day for Broncos players included John Elway in dunk tank

Let's have fun: Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio replaced the final day of practice with an old-fashioned field day. (AP)

Vic Fangio is in his first year as an NFL head coach and first year with the Denver Broncos, so it stands to reason that he needs as much time with his new team as possible to teach his ways and install his playbook.

But Fangio is also a fan of fun, as he showed on Thursday.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Field day!

As explained by safeties Will Parks and Justin Simmons, players had no idea they were getting the day off from practice.

Simmons said Fangio flipped over a sign that said “no practice” and at first the team was silent because they didn’t believe him. But after Fangio reassured them that they really weren’t going to practice, they started cheering.

Then he showed them another list, that of the teams names and colored sweatbands for a competition day that would take the place of practice.

Via Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic, planned activities included a home run derby, RC car races, basketball shootout, water-balloon toss, a dunk tank, shaved ice station and watermelon eating contest.

‘Apologies!’

General manager and franchise legend John Elway was a good enough sport to get on the hot seat, so to speak, in the dunk tank.

At least one player, defensive tackle Billy Winn, dunked Elway.

Fully aware the role that Elway plays in his employment, Winn quickly trots to Elway as he’s wiping water off his face to shake his hand and say, “Apologies!”

Smart man.

The only appropriate response when you dunk the GM is “apologies” 😂 pic.twitter.com/2afcDI5bIC — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 6, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: