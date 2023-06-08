Vic Fangio hints that he likely would’ve stayed with Eagles if Cardinals hadn’t tampered with Jonathan Gannon

The Eagles’ current and former defensive coordinators are both Vic Fangio disciples, and if not for the Arizona Cardinals, the legendary coach would still be in Philadelphia.

The Arizona Cardinals hired former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their new head coach.

The news dropped after Gannon had given team brass the indication that he was pulling out of potential head coach searches, and had been bypassed by other suitors.

Gannon secretly had conversations with Cardinals brass, and the tampering cost Philadelphia Vic Fangio, who accepted the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator job.

On Thursday, Fangio hinted at the Gannon situation being why he’s not still in Philadelphia.

Vic Fangio was asked if he’d be the Eagles defensive coordinator if it wasn’t for the Jonathon Gannon situation: pic.twitter.com/IPmuWHAz5Q — Kendall Beck (@KBeckEagles) June 8, 2023

After the NFL draft, ESPN’s Adam Schefter was a guest on 97.5 The Fanatic and talked about the tampering situation and swapping of draft picks being more profound than most imagined.

“The interesting part about it would be this, I think it impacted a lot of peoples’ lives,” Schefter said in an appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. “Vic Fangio, for example, probably would not have taken the Dolphins defensive coordinator job and would be the defensive coordinator in Philadelphia today if everything was on the up and up. And so it didn’t just impact the Cardinals and their job with Jonathan Gannon, it impacted others as well. . . . So I think that are certain people that might not be pleased with the way everything went down.”

Fangio didn’t elaborate on the connection between the Gannon tampering and his moving on, saying that “it’s possible” he’d still be in Philadelphia when asked on Thursday.

