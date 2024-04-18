VHS honors new fields with ribbon cutting

Apr. 17—VALDOSTA — Valdosta High School proudly displayed its newest jewel in the crown of athletic facility excellence Tuesday with the ribbon-cutting ceremony for its cutting-edge baseball/softball facility. The ceremony, attended by local officials, school administrators, coaches, players, and community members, celebrated the completion of a remarkable project and the promise it holds for the future of Valdosta's young athletes.

Reginald Mitchell, Valdosta High School Athletic Director, sees the development as part of the community's history of hard work and success.

"Culture, tradition, and legacy are what the Valdosta Wildcats are about," said Mitchell while overlooking the new facility on Tuesday night.

Located on the Valdosta High School campus, the new baseball/softball facility is a testament to the Valdosta City School System's commitment to providing its students with top-tier resources for academic and athletic pursuits. The facility is poised to become a hub of sporting excellence and community pride with its state-of-the-art turf fields, new dugouts, and excellent spectator stands.

The impact of the new facility extends far beyond sports. With its emphasis on teamwork, discipline, and perseverance, the baseball program at Valdosta High School plays a crucial role in shaping the character and leadership skills of its student-athletes. The new facility will provide them with a first-class environment to hone their talents and pursue their dreams.

Johnnie Marshall, principal of Valdosta High School, began the ceremony and welcomed the crowd, and Tyra Howard, chair of Valdosta School Board, thanked the crowd for attending as "we (Valdosta community members) honor our past, present and future."

"This is their field of dreams," stated Dr. Craig Lockhart, superintendent of schools. Dr. Lockhart kicked off the Wildcats' Senior night game against Appling County as he enthusiastically told the gathered fans, "The last thing I have to say is: Play ball!"