‘We have a very good feeling,’ IOC official says about Utah’s bid to host 2034 Winter Olympics

Karl Stoss, chair of the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games, speaks during the opening presentation as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Austrian International Olympic Committee member Karl Stoss, in Utah to lead “a deep dive” into plans for a 2034 Winter Games, wasn’t ready to say Wednesday that the bid is a done deal.

“But we have a very good feeling,” a smiling Stoss told reporters after he and other members of the IOC’s Future Host Commission heard a presentation on the sixth floor of the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium tower that focused on what hosting again would mean for the state.

“We could see and feel the enthusiasm and spirit of Utah,” Stoss said, the legacy of Salt Lake City hosting the 2002 Winter Games, along with what he called “one of the most important things for the IOC,” venues that remain in place for another Olympics.

The commission, which includes top sports officials as well as IOC members, is in Utah through Saturday along with executives and staff from the Switzerland-based organization to visit all of the venues and discuss details about hosting, including the price tag, recently increased to $2.45 billion, all from private sources.

Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games that’s behind the bid, also was enthusiastic about the chances of getting the 2034 Games, holding his hand high above his head when asked by reporters to rate his level of confidence.

Salt Lake City is the IOC’s preferred host for 2034, and a vote by the full membership is expected on July 24, celebrated as Pioneer Day in Utah. Before that happens, however, the commission will report to IOC leaders in June about Utah’s readiness and it will be up to them to make a recommendation for 2034.

“I really don’t have concerns. It’s like I’m a young kid with a shiny new toy and I want to show it off to the world,” Bullock said of the visit. “I’m just so excited and so happy they’re here. We’ve been working for years for this day. And here we are, and we get to show off Utah and its great people.”

At the first event open to the media since their arrival late Tuesday, the group dressed in matching blue track jackets emblazoned with the five Olympic rings listened to some personal accounts of the impact of welcoming the world some 22 years ago.

“This is who we are,” an emotional Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said, calling another Olympics an opportunity “to inspire the next generation.”

Henderson, who said she has never seen an Olympics event in person, recalled hosting a party in her home during the 2002 Opening Ceremonies, held in Rice-Eccles Stadium, and said watching figure skating helped inspire her daughter to land an axel jump at age 7.

“This is what the Olympics means to all of us. We all have a personal story. I’m not a good athlete. But sports teaches us things you cannot learn any other way,” the lieutenant governor said. “Utah is prepared. The Olympics is as much a part of who we are as anything else in our state.”

Steve Starks, the governor’s Olympic and Paralympic advisor, speaks during the opening presentation as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Steve Starks, the governor’s Olympic and Paralympic advisor, Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall talk during an opening presentation event as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Christophe Dubi, Olympic Games executive director, talks to members of the media after an opening presentation event as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Karl Stoss, chair of the Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games, looks at flags during an opening presentation event as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks with Karl Stoss, Future Host Commission for the Olympic Winter Games chair, during an opening presentation event as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall speaks during the opening presentation as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson speaks during the opening presentation as members of the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission, IOC and U.S. Olympic & Paralympic leaders visit Salt Lake City to tour proposed venues for the 2034 Games at the Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.