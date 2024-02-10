Can this version for the Celtics win a championship?

The Boston Celtics added another win to their season total on Friday (Feb. 9) by defeating the Washington Wizards. They now hold a 40-12 record on the season, giving them a five-game lead over the second-placed Cleveland Cavaliers. As such, Boston is well positioned to be the first season in the Eastern Conference once the postseason begins.

Nevertheless, the Celtics won’t have an easy run to the NBA Finals. The New York Knicks look like a genuine threat following their trade deadline deals. The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers will be a problem. As will the Miami Heat and Cavaliers.

Nevertheless, that hasn’t stopped Celtics fans from dreaming big. In a recent episode of “Fast Break Hoops,” the hosts discussed whether this version of the Celtics had enough talent, depth, and experience to contend for a championship.

The answer is a resounding yes based on what we’ve seen from the team thus far. However, the hosts of the show may have a different thought process. You can watch the full video by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire