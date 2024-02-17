Vermont H.S. sports scores for Saturday, Feb. 17: See how your favorite team fared

The 2023-24 Vermont high school winter season has begun. See below for scores, schedules and game details (statistical leaders, game notes) from basketball, hockey, gymnastics, wrestling, Nordic/Alpine skiing and other winter sports.

To report scores: Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Boys basketball

Burlington at Rice, 1:30 p.m.

Enosburg at Middlebury, 11 a.m.

Missisquoi at Milton, 11:30 a.m.

Stowe at BFA-Fairfax, 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

Mount Mansfield at Rice, noon

Colchester at Lamoille, 12:30 p.m.

Harwood at Lake Region, 1:30 p.m.

Thetford at U-32, 1:30 p.m.

Lyndon at Oxbow, 2:30 p.m.

BFA-Fairfax at Stowe, 3 p.m.

Fair Haven at Windsor, 12:30 p.m.

South Burlington at Burr and Burton, 2:30 p.m.

Winooski at Danville, 6 p.m.

Twinfield/Cabot at Richford, 7 p.m.

Boys hockey

Middlebury at Rutland, 11 a.m.

South Burlington at Spaulding, 3:15 p.m.

Burr and Burton at Essex, 5 p.m.

Stowe at Harwood, 5:30 p.m.

Colchester at Rice, 6:55 p.m.

U-32 at Milton, 7 p.m.

Hartford at BFA-St. Albans, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Lyndon, 7 p.m.

Missisquoi at Brattleboro, 7:15 p.m.

Champlain Valley at Mount Mansfield, 7:15 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at Woodstock, 8:10 p.m.

Girls hockey

BFA-St. Albans at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Burr and Burton at Essex, 3 p.m.

Burlington/Colchester at Kingdom Blades, 3 p.m.

Stowe at Harwood/Northfield, 3:30 p.m.

Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield at U-32, 4:15 p.m.

Rutland at Rice, 4:40 p.m.

South Burlington at Spaulding, 5:15 p.m.

Middlebury at Woodstock, 6:10 p.m.

Missisquoi at Brattleboro, 6:45 p.m.

Gymnastics

State championships at St. Johnsbury

Cheer

State championships at Vergennes

Dance

State championships at Vergennes

(Subject to change)

