The verdict on Everton's season

[Getty Images]

[BBC]

Everton secured another season in the Premier League despite two deductions totalling eight points.

Mike Richards, from Unholy Trinity, has given his verdict on the 2023-24 campaign.

Season rating: 8/10. That is solely for the fight and heart the players and manager have shown in such difficult circumstances. External factors have made the season incredibly tough.

Happy with your manager? Sean Dyche has done a fantastic job in what he described as the "most difficult" in his managerial career. The way he has navigated a campaign that included two points deductions, one appeal, ownership uncertainty and a distinct lack of leadership at the top, he certainly deserves to be our manager next season.

Unsung hero: Rightly so, Jarrad Branthwaite should walk away with all the club awards and external praise after a fantastic season. One player who has sometimes been forgotten or overlooked is Vitaliy Mykolenko. If there was an award for most improved player at the club, he would definitely win it. His improvement has been more noticeable, and his importance even more evident, as the season has progressed. He is now comfortable in the Premier League.

Player you would most like to sign: At this point, it is impossible to say who we can sign and with what money. Given his recent form and with his injury woes seemingly behind him, getting Dominic Calvert-Lewin tied down to a new deal is an important job this summer. Looking back to his best and with only 12 months left of his current contract, I would be working incredibly hard to convince him to sign for a few more seasons.

Best away fans: With the vast majority resorting to poverty chanting, it is a difficult award to give. We even made our neighbour's fans turn into blue seats as the second half wore on last month, so they are out of the running. I would give a nod to Sheffield United supporters, though. Sang all game, despite already being relegated and with a hint of good-mannered humour.

