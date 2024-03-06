Venice High running back Jamarice Wilder transfers to another Sarasota County school

Venice running back Jamarice Wilder (3) rushes for a huge gain against the defense of Clearwater AI during Friday night football action in Venice. MATT HOUSTON/HERALD-TRIBUNE

A Venice High running back is on the move.

Jamarice "Gator" Wilder announced on X (formerly Twitter) that he would be playing his senior season at Booker High.

In a response to Wilder's post, Venice football coach John Peacock posted "Wish you well go be great!!!" with a photo of a gator between well and go.

I will be Finishing My Senior Year With @CoachLittles & @TornadoFB941 💜🌪️ — 3🌟Gata (@w_jamarice) March 6, 2024

Wilder led Venice in rushing with 1,271 yards and touchdowns with 25 in 14 games for a team that reached the FHSAA Class 4 Suburban title game. He also caught six passes for 75 yards.

In the championship game against Lakeland, Wilder gained 111 yards on 16 carries, a 6.9 average per carry, and scored two touchdowns in Venice’s 60-48 loss.

The 5-foot-9, 196-pounder took over the primary role in the backfield from senior Alvin Johnson III during the middle of last season.

Jamarice Wilder, Venice High, Herald-Tribune All-Area Football Offense Team 2023

As a sophomore, Wilder rushed for 898 yards and 12 scores in 10 games. He also played 10 games as a freshman with 447 yards and six touchdowns.

Since March 1, Wilder picked up offers from Arkansas State University, Iowa State University, and Appalachian State, according to his X account.

He made the Herald-Tribune All-Area first team this past season.

Booker made the 2A Suburban state semifinal a year ago, losing at eventual state champion Cocoa High, 40-3. The Tornadoes graduated their top running back Ahmad "Tooda" Hunter, who gained 878 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

