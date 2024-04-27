VeeKay leads second Barber practice

Saturday morning’s practice session for the IndyCar Series at Barber Motorsports Park was paced by Ed Carpenter Racing’s Rinus VeeKay. VeeKay’s lap of 1m06.546s in the No. 21 Chevy was shadowed by Juncos Hollinger Racing’s Romain Grosjean in the No. 77 Honda (+0.035s) and Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin in the No. 3 Chevy (+0.063s).

The 45-minute session took place under gray but warm skies and had its usual share of spins and off-track adventures with Pietro Fittipaldi and Theo Pourchaire having the most demonstrative issues.

Where Pourchaire’s spin in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevy was of the harmless variety, Fittipaldi wasn’t as fortunate as he met the barriers with the front of his No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda, which was lifted away by a tow truck and returned to the paddock for repairs.

Meyer Shank Racing’s Felix Rosenqvist also had his session cut short; the No. 60 Honda was pushed under the team’s tent where an engine change — the first for Honda this season — was being performed ahead of this afternoon’s qualifying session (3:30-5pm ET).

